(Bloomberg) -- Latin America’s major economies are forecast to suffer a sharp growth slowdown this year, with Chile hardest hit, according to the latest survey conducted by Bloomberg News.

The region’s largest economy, Brazil, will expand just 0.8%, while Chile’s will contract 1%, according to the average estimate of economists in the poll. Much of the slowdown is due to increases in interest rates as central banks sought to rein in soaring inflation.

The full survey results can be found in ECFC.

