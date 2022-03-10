(Bloomberg) -- The day before former student protest leader Gabriel Boric becomes Chile’s next president, analysts are taking in stride the arrival of the most leftist government in the past 50 years. The reason is incoming Finance Minister Mario Marcel.

The former central bank president was chosen by Boric to ensure fiscal stability as the government prepares to push through a series of health, education and labor reforms designed to reduce inequality.

“Marcel not only has the technical abilities for the challenges ahead and is one of the fathers of Chile’s fiscal rule, but he also has the political ability” to resist more populist demands, Claudia Sotz, chief economist at Tanner Servicios Financieros, said in Bloomberg’s most Chile Market Chat.

That confidence is demonstrated by the fixed-income market. In October, the yield on peso bonds due in 2032 rose as high as 6.9% as investors saw Boric as a threat to the fiscal prudence that has characterized Chile for over three decades. Since then, the yield has dropped to 5.82%, even as the war in Ukraine pushes up commodity prices and stokes inflationary pressures. By contrast, the yield on Chile’s dollar bonds has gone in the opposite direction.

“We are convinced that Marcel will be able to manage all the demands, with a sense of reality,” Rodrigo Ibanez, deputy investment manager at Banchile Administradora General de Fondos, told the panel. “We’re going from a very scary scenario to one where things may not be as bad” as once feared.

As a result, Chile’s local fixed income has become the safe haven it once was, Ibanez said.

Ukraine War

Domestic concerns have now given way to worries over the impact of the war in Ukraine and the spike in commodity prices.

“What makes me lose sleep is calibrating the impact of the sanctions on Russia and Putin’s military advance in Ukraine,” Sotz said. “The impact of this on the local economy comes directly through commodities, with a very inflationary outlook.”

While local consumers who were flush with cash from early pension withdrawals drove prices higher six months ago, global commodity costs are now the main concern, she said.

If the war drags on, “it’s likely that the central bank will have to give a much more aggressive message and raise rates more than expected,” Sotz said.

With local bonds trading at fair value, inflationary pressures mean that there’s one asset that could gain -- the Chilean peso. With a higher monetary policy rate, the peso may strengthen to about 780 or 770 per dollar, Sotz said.

“There should be more of an appreciation trend in the medium and long term than a depreciation” trend, she said.

Other Key Points

Investment Strategy:

“We are over weighting CPI-linked bonds over nominal notes, and focusing on sovereign and more liquid ‘AAA’-rated bonds,” Ibanez said

Banchile cut exposure to local equity to ‘neutral’ from ‘overweight’ and has invested in commodities through ETFs: Ibanez

Central Bank Role:

“Rosanna Costa’s biggest challenge will be to calibrate imported inflation and lower growth. Everything that is being discussed at the Constitutional Convention regarding the bank’s independence and roles may make it more challenging”: Sotz

Macroeconomics:

“We are monitoring how likely a global stagflation scenario will be. A few months ago the possibility was low, but today it has increased”: Ibanez

“If copper prices remain high for longer, that extra income could give the incoming government more slack. But, in terms of trade, the price of copper is not enough to offset the rise in oil”: Sotz

