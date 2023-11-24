(Bloomberg) -- Economists have raised their benchmark interest rate predictions for Poland in all periods through 2025 after the central bank unexpectedly halted its easing cycle in the first decision since the pro-European opposition secured a parliamentary majority.

Poland’s base rate is seen at 5.75% at the end of 2023, up from the 5.50% seen last month, and at 5.25% at the end of 2024 versus 4.50% in the prior survey. The median forecast for the end of 2025 has also been raised to 4.25% from previous 4%, according to a survey of economists conducted by Bloomberg News from November 17 to 22.

The inflation outlook for 2023 has been largely unaffected by the November’s rate decision, with the average for 2023 seen at 11.6%, 2024 at 5.7% and 2025 at 4%.

The Bloomberg poll comes after Poland’s central bank published its latest staff projections, which see inflation reaching 11.4% in 2023, 4.6% in 2024, and 3.7% in 2025. Poland has been struggling with double-digit inflation for over a year, with prices reaching their highest level in 26 years in February.

MORE: For survey results summary table please click here.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.