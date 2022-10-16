(Bloomberg) -- Economists surveyed by Bloomberg see the Bank of Korea reaching the end of its hiking cycle early next year, a view that largely tallies with a central bank projection that the terminal interest rate may rise to around 3.5%.

The BOK will probably raise its seven-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 3.25% at its November meeting, according to the latest median estimate of a Bloomberg survey. With another hike during the first quarter of next year expected, the rate will hit 3.5% and likely stay there through the end of 2023, the survey said.

The response from economists follows comments last week by BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong that the board sees the terminal rate reaching 3.5%, give or take. After raising the benchmark rate by 50 basis points, the BOK also stuck with its August forecast of gross domestic product expanding 2.6% this year, but hinted that it might lower the projection for next year.

Bloomberg’s survey showed most economists kept their 2022 growth forecast at 2.6% while revising down the 2023 GDP projection to 1.9% from 2.1%.

“For now, we maintain our 2022 projection at 2.7%,” said Lloyd Chan, economist at Oxford Economics. “We have further lowered our GDP growth forecast for South Korea by 0.3 percentage points to 1.3% in 2023, reflecting downgrades to our US and European growth outlooks, as well as rising interest rates.”

Economists also downgraded their inflation outlook to 5.5% from 5.8% for the current quarter through year-end, while keeping the annual forecast at 5.2%. Next year’s annual outlook rose to 3.1% from 2.9%, the survey showed.

“With inflation sticking between 5.5-6.5% over the past months, we raised our annual inflation forecast to 5.2% from 5%,” said Arjen van Dijkhuizen, senior economist at ABN Amro Bank NV.

