(Bloomberg) -- Contrary to indications from markets in recent days, economists who study the Bank of Japan are unanimous in their view that the BOJ will leave monetary policy unchanged at next week’s board meeting.

All 44 respondents to a Bloomberg survey said the central bank will stick with the current settings for yield-curve control and asset purchases at the end of its two-day policy gathering on July 31.

The poll was conducted July 17-20. Of the eight economists who were contacted again on July 23, following news reports of possible policy changes, none said their views had shifted about the meeting next week.

"I don’t think I will change anything, because fundamentally there’s no inflation and the economy is slowing," said Tuuli McCully, head of Asia-Pacific economics at Scotiabank in Singapore. "There’s no reason for tighter monetary policy," she said.

Given weak inflation economists have grown more convinced that the BOJ’s first step to normalize monetary policy won’t happen this year. Only one said it would in the July 17-20 survey, compared with five who expressed that view in June.

Nearly a quarter of economists polled, though, forecast a move in January, and more than half said they expect it sometime in 2019.

Masaaki Kanno, chief economist at Sony Financial Holdings, said the recent news reports prompted a rethink at his office, which is now forecasting a first rate hike in January, compared with "by 2020" previously.

"The BOJ started to communicate with markets earlier than we expected," Kanno said. "The weekend news was apparently leaked by the BOJ to reporters intentionally to send a message to the markets. It means that BOJ quite strongly intends to raise the yield target on 10-years bond within a year. But if yen rises over 105, they will not able to do that."

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda insists that momentum toward the BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target has been sustained, but three-fourths of economists said they don’t expect that target to be reached until after the 2022 calendar year.

With inflation still low, the BOJ board is set to take a closer look at the structural reasons price gains haven’t reached 2 percent. About a third of economists surveyed by Bloomberg said a lack of wage gains was the biggest reason, followed by a "deflationary mindset" among companies.

With policy side effects piling up, further easing has all but been ruled out -- only 7 percent of economists said it would be the BOJ’s next move. Nearly all of those who said tightening will be the BOJ’s next step said it would come in the form of a higher target for 10-year government bond yields.

In the event of a rate hike in the near future, the yen would strengthen by 5 percent, according to the median response of economists.

Thirty-nine percent of analysts surveyed said they didn’t think the existing policy framework would be sustainable at the current settings for more than two more years, and 28 percent said they thought it could continue three more years.

Policy Recap

Key elements of the BOJ’s yield-curve control policy:

Negative interest rate of minus 0.1 percent charged on some of the reserves financial institutions keep at the BOJ.

Yield target of about 0 percent for 10-year Japanese government bonds.

Increase JGB holdings by about 80 trillion yen ($734 billion) a year.

Increase holdings of exchange-traded funds by 6 trillion yen a year and Japanese real-estate investment trusts by 90 billion yen annually.

