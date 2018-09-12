(Bloomberg) -- After six weeks to fully digest the Bank of Japan’s July policy tweaks, nearly 80 percent of economists surveyed by Bloomberg characterize the changes as "stealth tapering."

The central bank described them as a strengthening of its monetary easing framework.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda took the action amid pressure to make the BOJ’s stimulus more sustainable and to reduce the harmful side effects on commercial banks and markets. The changes included widening the acceptable margin of movement around a zero target for 10-year government debt yields, effectively allowing them to go twice as high.

That’s potentially enabled the BOJ to buy fewer bonds to maintain its 10-year yield target, an outcome viewed by some economists as an unofficial tapering of its asset purchases.

At the same time, the bank introduced forward guidance, promising to keep interest rates low for an extended period, a signal viewed by some observers as a stronger commitment to keeping policy loose for longer.

Investors were initially appeared split on how to interpret the tweaks.

Given two choices in the survey conducted from Sept. 5-11, 38 out of 48 economists said the BOJ conducted “stealth tapering," while the rest said the moves were a “strengthening of easing commitment.”

“It was de facto tightening and I consider the moves as a normalization step,” Hiroshi Hanada, head of economic research at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, said in the survey. “I expect the BOJ to proceed with this masked normalization to avoid negative impacts in financial markets.”

