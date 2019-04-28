(Bloomberg) -- Economists surveyed by Bloomberg have upgraded their forecasts for gross domestic product growth in 2019, as policy stimulus feeds through into improved sentiment for businesses and households.

The economy will expand by 6.3 percent in 2019, according to the median of 67 replies in the survey, up 0.1 percentage point from the previous result. Analysts also upgraded their expectation for average inflation this year to 2.1 percent, a rate still in line with the government’s target despite the food-price gains driven by a major outbreak of African swine fever.

A recovery is taking hold in the world’s second-largest economy after a campaign to clean up the financial sector and the trade war with the U.S. dampened output in recent quarters. At the same time, multiple risks remain including the headwinds from a fragile global economy.

For the full results of the survey, click here.

