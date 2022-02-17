(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is moving toward interest-rate increases that could take effect just as inflation drops down to below its 2% goal, according to economist forecasts that hint at the possibility of a policy mistake.

A Bloomberg survey of more than 50 participants published on Monday anticipates annual price growth of just 1.7% and 1.8% in the next two years, and some even see it at only half the target in 2023. Meanwhile the median of forecasts provided show an initial quarter-point rate hike in December.

That view on monetary policy is understandable given ECB President Christine Lagarde’s refusal to rule out such an increase. But economists’ collective anticipation of an inflation undershoot in coming years is harder to square, not least considering her reckoning that rate hikes take effect within nine to 18 months.

While the forecasts reflect the difficulty of making predictions at a volatile time of record price increases and shifting global policy, they also chime with the challenge the ECB is confronting. The Governing Council is attempting to pivot toward more hawkish policy while cognisant of previous errors that led to abortive tightening in 2008 and 2011.

“We do worry that the potential rate hikes later this year may turn out to be a mistake,” said Oliver Rakau, an economist at Oxford Economics in Frankfurt. “Underlying inflation pressures aren’t strong enough for a sustained rate-hiking cycle yet.”

Other economists are also wondering aloud if an error could be in the making. Ruben Segura-Cayuela of Bank of America, and Joachim Fels at Pimco have both raised the prospect of such a possibility reminiscent of ECB missteps more than a decade ago.

Most inflation forecasts among surveyed economists suggest outcomes below 2% next year, though the range is wide, from as low as 0.9% up to 2.5%. The European Commission’s outlook last week for 1.7% is also under the goal.

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane has been loudest among policy makers in stressing that the current pace of rising prices won’t persist. He warned last week that a rate hike would risk hurting the region’s economy.

Other officials are alarmed that inflation now above 5% could ignite wage demands and lead to a persistent overshoot of the target. Policy makers pushing for tightening include Klaas Knot and Joachim Nagel, the Dutch and German Governing Council members. Their Latvian colleague Martins Kazaks said on Wednesday that a hike this year is “quite likely.”

The ECB’s own forecast in December showed inflation at 1.8% in both 2023 and 2024. A new projection is due in March, when policy makers may also take decisions on further withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

UniCredit SpA Chief Economics Adviser Erik Nielsen said in a report on Sunday that the ECB could upgrade its outlook to 1.9% for next year, which is still not enough to really justify tightening. He also cited his colleague Marco Valli’s prediction that inflation will probably end up lower, with an average of 1.4%.

“I can only conclude that other issues (read: politics) are driving the apparent decision to withdraw stimulus already this year,” Nielsen said, a hint perhaps that the need to appease voters unhappy at policies such as negative rates in Germany and other northern countries could be a consideration.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The staff projections may show headline inflation reaching 2% by the end of 2024, although the figure for 2023 will probably remain depressed by base effects from soaring energy costs in early 2022.”

--David Powell and Maeva Cousin. Read the full note here.

Other economists are reconciling their forecasts by factoring in a possible delay in tightening. Rabobank Nederland economist Bas van Geffen said risks to his view for a December hike “are firmly skewed to later/less policy tightening.” Danske Bank A/S chief strategist Piet Christiansen isn’t even convinced the ECB will really end up raising borrowing costs.

Silvia Ardagna, an economist at Barclays Plc, doesn’t expect a rate increase until March 2023. She argues that there won’t be enough evidence this year to judge whether inflation will stabilize at 2%, and that an earlier move could limit the wiggle room of governments just as they’re trying to cushion the impact of the energy shock.

While some economists’ forecasts don’t easily reconcile with the rate outlook, others insist that a policy error of the kind the ECB previously made isn’t inevitable. Inflation might ultimately still rebound in 2025, for example.

For Dirk Schumacher, an economist at Natixis, an overshoot of the goal could easily happen if you view inflation as being very close to that level in the medium term.

“Is it a policy mistake to tighten policy? Not necessarily,” he said. “At this stage the discussion is more about, are we losing credibility, and do we send a signal?”

