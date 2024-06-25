Ecopetrol Calls Cops After Bullets and Death Threat Sent to CEO

(Bloomberg) -- Ecopetrol SA asked Colombia’s police and attorney general to investigate a death threat against Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Roa.

On his birthday last week, Roa received a letter of condolence for his death, along with two bullets and a bottle with dirt supposedly from a cemetery, according to La FM radio.

The state oil company asked authorities to investigate who is responsible for the “deplorable acts,” it said in a statement, without providing detail of the threats.

Ecopetrol said last month it joined forces with the military and police to combat attacks against the nation’s oil infrastructure which have led to losses of close to $1 billion in the past five years.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.