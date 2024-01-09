(Bloomberg) -- Ecopetrol SA is tapping international bond markets as the Colombian state-owned oil producer raises cash to buy back existing notes from investors.

The oil company is selling dollar bonds due in 2036, according to people familiar with the matter. The notes will yield about 8.75%, per initial price talks, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

At the same time, Ecopetrol is offering to repurchase as much as $1.2 billion outstanding of 2025 notes for cash, according to a Tuesday statement. The buyback offer expires on Jan. 16 at 5 p.m. New York time.

The proceeds of the new debt will be used to fund Ecopetrol’s buyback offer, according to the people familiar with the matter.

“This improves the maturity profile,” said William Snead, an analyst at BBVA in New York. “They are removing short-term maturity concerns”

The company’s existing bond due in 2025 jumped 1.5 cents to 99.2 cents on the dollar, according to Trace data. Ecopetrol last came to the market in June, when it sold $1.2 billion in notes due 2029 with a coupon of 8.625%.

BBVA Securities Inc., BofA Securities, Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are managing the deal.

--With assistance from Andrea Jaramillo, Esteban Duarte and Kevin Kingsbury.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.