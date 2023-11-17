(Bloomberg) -- Ecopetrol SA shares jumped after Colombia’s constitutional court struck down a measure that increased taxes on oil and coal producers.

The state oil producer stock rose as much as 4.4% in Bogotá to 2,500 pesos, the biggest intraday gain in more than a month, topping the benchmark Colcap stock index.

In a statement late Thursday the court said a government measure to ban commodity producers from deducting royalty payments from their corporate tax liability violated the constitution. The article, introduced in 2022 as part of President Gustavo Petro’s fiscal reforms, breaches principles of tax equity, the court said.

It’s “positive news for Ecopetrol and the other oil companies operating in Colombia,” said Alejandro Arreaza, an economist at Barclays Capital Inc. in New York. “This decision implies a reduction of the effective income tax rate that they will be paying, which should give them a cash flow relief.”

Read more: Court Kills Colombian Royalty Tax Measure Worth $780 Million

The royalty tax had been expected to raise an average of 3.2 trillion pesos ($775 million) per year over the next decade, which Arreaza estimates is the equivalent of 0.2%-0.3% of gross domestic product.

In response, Petro ordered Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla to “cut the budget of all three branches of power,” according to a post on his X account.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.