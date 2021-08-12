(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s state-controlled oil company Ecopetrol SA signed a $3.6 billion deal with the Finance Ministry to acquire electricity transmission company Interconexion Electrica SA, or ISA.

Ecopetrol agreed to pay 25,000 pesos per share ($6.3), a 16% premium on Wednesday’s closing price of 21,500 pesos, according to a regulatory filing. The contract is for 569,472,561 shares, equivalent to a 51.4% stake.

The price is in the “upper bound” of the range of valuations, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said at a press conference in Bogota. Ecopetrol CEO Felipe Bayon said that while the deal needs to happen before Dec. 6, it will likely occur in 3 to 4 weeks.

The acquisition of the utility will speed up Ecopetrol’s transformation of its business model, Bayon said. While oil and gas will continue to be the core business, Ecopetrol aims to cut carbon emissions, invest in renewable energy and add new business lines as the world moves away from hydrocarbons.

Medellin-based ISA operates electricity transmission lines and toll highways in countries across Latin America. Shares in ISA have fallen 16% this year, compared to a 13% drop for Colombia’s benchmark Colcap index.

Read More: ISA CEO Dismisses Fears of Meddling if Ecopetrol Buys Company

Colombia will use the funds for this year’s budget, according to Restrepo. The government will be paid in U.S. dollars and will convert these into pesos in a gradual and responsible way to limit the impact on the peso, he said.

Ecopetrol will seek a credit to finance the acquisition, Bayon said, declining to provide further details.

Ecopetrol will hold a call in English at 2pm New York time and a call in Spanish at 3:30pm to provide more information on the transaction.

(Updates with stock chart.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.