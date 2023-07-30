(Bloomberg) --

The Economic Community of West African States may resort to use “force” if the coup leaders in Niger do not heed calls to reinstate the democratic regime of President Mohamed Bazoum.

“In the event that the authority’s demands are not met within one week, we will take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the republic of Niger,” Ecowas says in a communique at a meeting in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital on Sunday. ‘For this effect, chiefs of defense staff of Ecowas are to meet immediately.”

General Abdourahamane Tiani declared himself the country’s new leader on Friday, two days after the presidential guard he leads detained Bazoum. The coup, which is believed to be backed by all the segments of the security forces, have dismissed calls from the regional bloc, the African Union, US and France to release Bazoum and return to the barracks.

