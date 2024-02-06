(Bloomberg) -- The US added its voice to growing calls for Senegal to hold presidential elections this month, after lawmakers amended the constitution to delay the vote by 10 months.

The decision by parliament to postpone the ballot to December was illegitimate because some members of the National Assembly who opposed the delay were forcibly removed from the chambers, the State Department said in a statement. Its criticism added to a similar appeal by a regional economic bloc for the election to proceed on Feb. 25 as planned.

“The US is deeply concerned by actions taken to delay Senegal’s Feb. 25 presidential election, which run contrary to Senegal’s strong democratic tradition,” it said. “The US urges the government of Senegal to move forward with its presidential election in accordance with the constitution and electoral laws.”

The decision to postpone the vote means President Macky Sall, whose second and final term was scheduled to end on April 2, will remain in power until a successor is elected. Sall requested the delay to allow for an inquiry into how the nation’s Constitutional Council determined which candidates were qualified to run, after disqualified opposition leader Karim Wade accused two of its judges of corruption.

The developments have spooked investors. Senegal’s dollar bonds sank after the announcement of the postponement on Sunday. While its 10-year debt reversed some of its losses, the security is still down 3.3% this week.

Opposition parties have gone to court to challenge the postponement, while their supporters have clashed with police after taking to the streets to protest. The government cut off internet access on mobile phones to curb what it said were “hateful and subversive” messages being posted online that pose a threat to public order. Access was restored on Wednesday, Agence France-Presse reported.

The Economic Community of West African States also expressed concern about the unfolding situation in Senegal and urged the nation’s law-enforcement agencies to exercise restraint.

“The Ecowas Commission encourages the political class to take steps urgently to restore the electoral calendar in accordance with the provisions of Senegal’s constitution,” the bloc said in a statement.

Sign up here for the twice-weekly Next Africa newsletter

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.