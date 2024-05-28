ECP to Buy Atlantica Sustainable for $22 Per Share in Cash

(Bloomberg) -- Energy Capital Partners and co-investors agreed to acquire Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc for $22 per share in cash, gaining a portfolio of renewable power assets across the US, Europe, South America and Africa.

The deal gives Atlantica an equity value of about $2.6 billion, according to a statement from the company. It is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024 or early first quarter of 2025.

ECP is paying $22 per share for Atlantica, which is based in the UK and listed in New York. That represents a 5.2% premium to Atlantica’s share price on May 1, before Bloomberg News reported that the parties were in advanced talks. The price is an 18.9% premium to Atlantica’s closing share price on April 22, the last trading day prior to the emergence of market rumors regarding a potential acquisition, according to the statement.

Atlantica shares fell about 8% in US premarket trading to trade at $21.60.

Atlantica owns a portfolio of assets producing energy using sources such as wind, solar and natural gas. The company launched a review in February 2023 to evaluate potential strategic alternatives.

ECP was founded in 2005 by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. investment banker Doug Kimmelman. The firm has about $30 billion of capital commitments, according to its website.

Listed alternative energy companies have been drawing takeover interest after declines in their stock prices. KKR & Co. offered in March to acquire German renewable-power producer Encavis AG in a €2.8 billion ($3.1 billion) deal.

Atlantica shares have fallen about 29% over the past two years.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.