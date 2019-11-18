(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s dollar bonds fell Monday after Congress rejected a reform bill presented by President Lenin Moreno as part of a $4.2 billion financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Bonds maturing in 2030 sank 5 cents on the dollar to 87 cents in New York trading, pushing the yield up 88 basis points to 11.7%. The extra yield investors demand to hold Ecuador debt over U.S. Treasuries widened 119 basis points to 9.71 percentage points.

Moreno, in a nationwide television and radio address, vowed to submit a new fast-track economic reform bill on Nov. 19. The reform proposal, which foresaw an increase on corporate taxes, was rejected by 70 of 133 lawmakers on Sunday with just 32 votes in favor and 31 abstentions.

“I’m surprised that those who say that they defend the poorest now defend the rich,” he said.

Moreno, who took office in 2017 and pivoted to the center-right after campaigning from the left, is struggling to push through reforms to comply with the IMF program. After violent protests erupted in early October due to a plan to scrap fuel subsidies, he was forced to backtrack.

“This strategy should be met with market skepticism with no track record on follow through after retracting the fuel subsidies last month and no signs of whether he would reach the necessary simple majority after the latest setback,” Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed income strategy at Amherst Pierpont Securities, wrote in a note. “The inconvenient reality is that if Ecuador loses IMF support, then they lose market access.”

