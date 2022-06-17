(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s debt is nosediving as a wave of protests by indigenous groups revives memories of the political chaos that preceded the nation’s last default just two years ago.

The country’s 2035 notes have slumped almost 10 cents to 54 cents on the dollar this month, pushing their spread to similar US Treasuries up about 180 basis points to the highest since April 2021, when Guillermo Lasso won the presidential election. They are the worst-performing sovereign bonds in the world this month.

Indigenous groups have blocked roads across the country this week -- costing the agriculture and tourism industries millions of dollars a day in lost revenue -- in support of demands for more energy subsidies and price controls on basic goods. The arrest of protest leader Leonidas Iza on Tuesday has only deepened the crisis as Lasso, a former banker, marks just over one year in power.

“Fuel is always an issue here -- if you don’t give it away for free, it can topple governments,” said Jared Lou, a money manager at William Blair Investment Management in New York. “There’s definitely a price” to pay for the protests.

The slump in the debt marks a sharp change in fortunes for Ecuadorian bonds, which had beaten all but four other emerging markets until last month.

“There was no positive credit story like Ecuador this year, which explains why the bonds had held up so well despite a messy political situation,” said Nathalie Marshik, a managing director of fixed income at Stifel Nicolaus & Co.

And for now, the demonstrations remain less violent than in October 2019 when then President Lenin Moreno was forced to relocate his government to the coastal city of Guayaquil.

While the global market backdrop is challenging, Ecuador’s government can deal with this year’s obligations without having to sell new bonds, said a Finance Ministry official who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

Still, the slump underscores how fragile confidence is in a country that’s been plagued by political and social instability, and which has failed to meet debt payments several times in its history. Even rising revenue from the jump in oil prices this year and Ecuador’s strong relationship with the International Monetary Fund has failed to halt the slide.

“The ongoing turmoil brings governability concerns back to the forefront,” Oppenheimer & Co. analysts Fernando Losada, Omar Zeolla and Thomas Jackson said in a note Thursday. “Political uncertainty is affecting Ecuador’s market performance beyond oil price dynamics and progress in the negotiations with the IMF.”

The protests may now intensify if there isn’t a government response, which may include higher social spending and subsidies to the agricultural sector, JPMorgan Chase & Co. economists Lucila Barbeito and Ben Ramsey wrote June 15.

In the meantime, and “in the absence of a credible political truce,” bonds are unlikely to rebound, Oppenheimer analysts said.

