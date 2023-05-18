You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Ecuador Constitutional Court Clears Lasso’s Closing of Congress
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s Constitutional Court judges unanimously rejected injunctions against an executive decree by President Guillermo Lasso that dissolved the National Assembly, it said in a statement sent by text message Thursday night.
The court is not competent to rule on the reasons given by Lasso to close the congress, it said. Lasso shuttered the unilateral congress arguing that it had caused a political crisis.
The presidential decision allowed him to avoid impeachment and triggered early elections tentatively scheduled for August 20.
