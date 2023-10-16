(Bloomberg) -- Investors sent Ecuador bonds rallying on Monday as the election of pro-business Daniel Noboa for the presidency removed the threat the troubled nation would again be ruled by a populist left-wing government.

Notes due in 2035 jumped to the highest in about a month after Noboa beat his socialist opponent Luisa Gonzalez 52% to 48% in the runoff with more than 97% of votes tallied, according to preliminary data from the electoral authority. Gonzalez, a close ally of former President Rafael Correa, conceded.

Read More: Election of Pro-Business President Sends Ecuador Bonds Rallying

Markets will be watching for signs of governability and concrete policy actions to keep momentum behind the country’s bonds, which had fallen about 20% this year through last week. But Noboa is in office only until 2025, when the term of current President Guillermo Lasso would have ended — a short time to fix deep problems that range from growing violence to difficulties in building consensus in Congress.

Here’s what investors are looking to next:

Carlos de Sousa, an investor at Vontobel Asset Management in Zurich

“It’s obviously positive because Correismo was defeated once again for the second time in about a year and a half, but public finances are probably going to be quite tight during the next year and a half,” he said in an interview

“We have to see how much of what Noboa said during the campaign are promises to get election and how much is going to become true” Financing constraints will likely restrain more spendthrift policies

“For a bigger rally we have to wait a little bit to see how Noboa’s government will be, how governable the country will be under the new congress, etc. There’s potential for the bonds to have a good performance”

Alejandro Arreaza, an economist at Barclays

“Although the political conditions and the electoral cycle are not supportive of reforms, Noboa could at least have an opportunity to contain the damage to economic fundamentals and reset the political dynamics,” Arreaza wrote in a note

“There are longstanding market concerns about a possible return to power of Correismo due to the party’s populist policies, and its potential unwillingness to service the debt, so this election result should provide some relief”

Katrina Butt, an economist at AllianceBernstein in New York

“We’ll need to see results from Noboa’s administration before bonds rally further,” Butt said in an interview

“The market will be focused on cabinet appointments and understanding specific policy priorities in the near term, but uncertainty around governability and Noboa’s ability to build a working coalition will prevent bonds from breaking out of the recent range before results are delivered”

Guillermo Guerrero, strategist at EMFI Group

“The outcome is clearly favorable, since the alternative posed a serious risk,” Guerrero said in an interview

“Nevertheless, it is essential to remember that this will be a very brief presidential term and Noboa’s capacity to enact real reforms will be limited. The larger challenge lies ahead in 2025”

Nathalie Marshik, a managing director for fixed income at BNP Paribas in New York.

For the rally to be sustainable, “Noboa has to quickly announce an orthodox economic team,” she said in an interview

“I would venture he needs to start building some alliance in Congress and put forward an agenda of priorities that makes sense for the 18 months or so he has in power”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.