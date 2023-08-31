(Bloomberg) -- Inmates at six penitentiaries in Ecuador are holding hostage 57 guards and police officers, the Agence France-Presse reported late Thursday citing the country’s department of prisons.

Interior Minister Juan Zapata said during a press conference that the government is concerned about the safety of its officials, the AFP reported.

The minister initially said all the hostages were taken at one prison in the city of Cuenca, but the state office in charge of prisons, SNAI, later said that the action was spread across six prisons, without mentioning them, the AFP reported.

In July, 137 guards were taken hostage amid renewed rioting in seven prisons nationwide after the murder of Agustin Intriago, mayor of the nation’s second-biggest port, Manta.

Ecuador is experiencing an increase in violent crime, with constant riots in its prisons. In early August, presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a journalist known for his crusade against corruption, was also assassinated, just days before the first round of the presidential election.

