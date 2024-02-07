(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s dollar bonds were the biggest gainers in emerging markets on Wednesday as traders welcomed President Daniel Noboa’s move to use his line-item authority to raise the value-added tax, signaling a resolve to contend with the nation’s budget deficit.

The nation’s bonds due in 2030 jumped 1.1 cent to 55.6 cents on the dollar, the highest level in a year, according to indicative pricing data collected by Bloomberg. Notes due in 2035 soared 0.9 cent to 43.9 cents on the dollar, also a one-year high.

In a line-item veto of a tax package passed by the assembly earlier Tuesday, he established a permanent VAT band of 13% to 15%, hinging on fiscal requirements and the balance of payments. Noboa, who has an approval rating of 80%, is seeking the increase to help address the government’s fiscal strains and deal with the mounting costs of a crackdown against drug cartels after a series of violent episodes.

The legislature would have to muster a super-majority to override the increase. Investors cheered Noboa’s persistence as a sign of commitment to addressing the country’s fiscal deficit.

“The worst-case scenario of the government’s tax bill being blocked in the Assembly has been avoided,” Alejandro Arreaza, an economist at Barclays in New York wrote in a note Wednesday. “A potential approval of the tax bill could pave the way for the government to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.”

Here’s what Wall Street analyst are saying:

More from Arreaza:

“The authorities have openly expressed their willingness to look for an IMF program and there is a strong geopolitical interest in supporting the government’s efforts to contain the nation’s security crisis”

“Political noise and legal risks are likely to remain elevated, but this time political conditions seem to be playing in favor of the government”

Siobhan Morden, managing director for Latin America fixed income at Santander in New York:

“This may not (yet) resolve the solvency risks but any incremental liquidity that delays or avoids near-term default would translate into higher upfront payments”

“The tax reform is a litmus test for political support as the most controversial measure”

“The reaction across bond has been limited with Ecuador penalized for its track record of policy disappointment”

Ricardo Penfold, managing director at Seaport Global in New York:

“The question of whether the National Assembly will secure enough votes to override the veto is unpredictable, given the dynamics of Ecuadorian politics”

“However, the decision to vote on each tax item independently may have been a strategic move to prompt the veto, making President Noboa responsible for the VAT increase rather than the National Assembly”

Lucila Barbeito, an economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Buenos Aires:

“The fact that the President reacted immediately to the VAT increase rejection and the already proved ability of the current administration to build bridges with opposition parties in the past suggests there is room for optimism”

--With assistance from Stephan Kueffner.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.