(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s new government is committed to repaying its domestic and foreign debts despite a desperate year-end payments crunch, Finance Minister Juan Carlos Vega said Monday, seeking to use one of his first public appearances to reassure anxious investors about the country’s finances.

Cash in Ecuador’s Treasury dwindled to just $95 million in the first week of December, forcing the ministry to use all available methods to meet salary and other payment requirements this month. Ecuador’s deficit, meanwhile, has ballooned to $6 billion amid lower-than-expected oil and tax revenues, high global interest rates and the previous government’s failure to sell off state assets.

That has posed a challenge to new President Daniel Noboa, who took office in November amid deep investor skepticism about Ecuador’s fiscal problems and is already facing calls from legislative allies to renegotiate its debts. The finance ministry will instead target more than $1 billion in wasteful spending to help shore up public funds while it continues to repay debts, Vega told reporters in Quito during his first press conference since joining the government.

“Our commitment is to always comply with our internal and external obligations,” he said.

Ecuador’s global bonds due in 2030 gained 0.4 cent to about 45 cents on the dollar Monday, while notes maturing in 2035 also edged higher, according to indicative pricing compiled by Bloomberg.

Lawmakers are set to hold a final vote Tuesday on a fast-track economic bill meant to fulfill Noboa’s campaign pledges to spur job creation for young Ecuadoreans while simultaneously stabilizing public finances. It will likely include no more than $200 million in tax breaks for new hiring, Vega said, and will be followed by additional measures as the government develops its medium and long-term economic plans.

Those plans will seek to pave the way for Ecuador’s eventual return to international financial markets it is currently priced out of, and will focus on the development of strategic resources, improved efficiency and fiscal sustainability, he said.

The initial economic package, meanwhile, includes a tax amnesty plan that will provide as much as $832 million to the ministry next year, as well as a corporate income levy charged on Ecuador’s 499 largest companies that will generate close to $100 million per month, Vega projects.

The plan will also allow the government to save $500 million each year by reprofiling its debt repayment schedule with the Central Bank of Ecuador in 2024 and 2025, the final year of Noboa’s brief term, Vega added.

“There isn’t any hit to central bank reserves” from the measure, which is in line with the changes agreed to with bondholders during Ecuador’s last restructuring during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The central bank is planning to reduce its gold holdings, which currently sit near 40%, to approximately 30%, via sales and shifts into other liquid assets. The finance ministry will obtain 70% of those gold sales, with the remainder going to capitalize the bank.

The ministry’s efforts to eliminate wasteful spending will focus heavily on state-owned companies, Vega said. It will audit oil firm Petroecuador, complying with an agreement with the International Monetary Fund that expired at the end of 2022.

Politically sensitive fuel subsidies will also need to be discussed, and the ministry is currently carefully reviewing how to reduce inefficiencies to focus them on the truly needy, Vega said.

--With assistance from Ezra Fieser.

