(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s 2024 budget targets a lower fiscal deficit despite pressure to boost security spending, as the government seeks to boost its chances of a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

President Daniel Noboa is asking legislators for $35.5 billion in spending, equivalent to about 29% of gross domestic product, according to a statement published overnight. The government is targeting a deficit equivalent to about 4% of GDP, down from more than 5% last year.

The administration also recently passed a series of tax increases, including a rise of three percentage points in value-added tax. Noboa is simultaneously trying to fund an “internal war” against the drug gangs that have overrun the country, including by building new jails, while also shoring up public finances.

Last month, the government was so short of cash that it was unable to pay salaries on time and delayed payments to government contractors.

The possibility of a multi-year IMF program has helped Ecuador’s bonds outpeform peers in recent weeks.

The government estimates GDP growth of 0.8% or this year, from 3% in 2023, according to the text of the document. The budget is being delivered later than usual due the disruption of out-of-cycle elections last year.

