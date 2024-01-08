58m ago
Ecuador’s Noboa Seeks Extradition, Arbitration in Referendum
(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa submitted nine additional questions including ones on extradition and arbitration for review by the Constitutional Court for a planned referendum, according to a document with the questions provided by the Interior Ministry in a text message.
To boost foreign investment, Noboa seeks broader international arbitration options to resolve controversies regarding contracts, investment and trade, according to the ministry document.
- In a repeat of a question rejected by voters in a referendum last February, Noboa aims to ask voters to permit the extradition of Ecuadorian citizens as well as widening options to seize assets from criminals
- He wants to be able to revoke mining concessions in “territories of national interest” to fight illegal mining
- Noboa seeks to broaden the scope of his right to submit fast-track legislation beyond economic issues and to allow Ecuadorians to be hired to work on an hourly basis as part of temporary contracts
- NOTE: Ecuador Seeks Austerity to Win IMF Support for Economy Plan
- NOTE: Ecuador’s Noboa Seeks Deeper Military Involvement to Fight Crime
