(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa submitted nine additional questions including ones on extradition and arbitration for review by the Constitutional Court for a planned referendum, according to a document with the questions provided by the Interior Ministry in a text message.

To boost foreign investment, Noboa seeks broader international arbitration options to resolve controversies regarding contracts, investment and trade, according to the ministry document.

In a repeat of a question rejected by voters in a referendum last February, Noboa aims to ask voters to permit the extradition of Ecuadorian citizens as well as widening options to seize assets from criminals He wants to be able to revoke mining concessions in “territories of national interest” to fight illegal mining

Noboa seeks to broaden the scope of his right to submit fast-track legislation beyond economic issues and to allow Ecuadorians to be hired to work on an hourly basis as part of temporary contracts

