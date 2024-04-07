(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa took a big gamble when he violated international rules by sending police to storm the Mexican embassy. So far, it’s paying off for him.

Police stormed the building on Friday night to arrest Jorge Glas, a former vice president convicted of corruption who had been granted asylum. Mexico cut diplomatic ties, while the US and every major country in Latin America condemned Ecuador’s actions.

But despite the global outcry, the move was welcomed by many at home, with pollster Alvaro Merchante saying that there’s more support than disapproval for the raid. The country is also betting that Mexico won’t be able to retaliate easily and the US will be reluctant to risk destabilizing Ecuador, which is grappling with twin economic and security crises, by cutting aid.

Noboa, 36, has been battling soaring drug violence in Ecuador, which has been transformed into a near-failed state with a six-fold surge in homicides over the last five years. The president, who is likely to run for reelection next year, is asking voters to back anti-crime measures and economic reforms in an April 21 vote and polls suggest the economic measures will be a tough sell.

The stand-off could provide Noboa a boost in polls ahead of the referendum, according to Sebastian Hurtado, head of political risk consultancy Profitas in Quito.

“A majority of people here want to see strong actions and people behind bars,” Hurtado said.

‘Limited Options’

Ecuadorian police burst into the embassy hours after Mexico granted political asylum to Glas, who had been sheltering there since December. Judicial authorities had issued an arrest warrant for him after the Prosecutor General’s Office released chat messages suggesting that a drug trafficker bribed a judge to obtain Glas’ early release in November from a prison sentence for graft.

Glas has said the cases against him are political persecution. He was transferred to a prison in Guayaquil after the raid.

Mexico, which has a long tradition of granting asylum including to Soviet revolutionary Leon Trotsky and ousted Bolivian leader Evo Morales, flew its diplomats out of Quito and said it would bring a complaint against Ecuador to the UN General Assembly and to the International Court of Justice. Foreign Affairs Minister Alicia Barcena told reporters Sunday that nothing like the Quito raid had ever happened in the nation’s history.

Even so, Mexico’s reaction will mainly consist of “a lot of rhetoric”, said Gabriel Silva, a former Colombian ambassador to Washington. “The Mexican options are very limited,” he added.

The two countries have modest formal trade links, though Ecuador’s gangs are major suppliers of cocaine to Mexico’s biggest cartels.

IMF Deal

“Ecuador’s apparent isolation isn’t significant,” said Hernan Perez Loose, a former Ecuador ambassador to the United Nations. “In a week we’ll be speaking of something else, and we don’t have important trade ties with Mexico.”

Still, Ecuador needs to retain international goodwill as it seeks a deal with the International Monetary Fund. The country is also the second-biggest recipient of US security aid in Latin America, after Colombia, with the soaring drug violence alarming Washington.

Following the raid, the US State Department issued a statement condemning the violation of the Vienna Convention and added that it “takes very seriously” respect for diplomatic missions. It called on Mexico and Ecuador to resolve the matter following international norms, according to a statement by spokesman Matthew Miller, who added that the US values both countries as partners.

The relatively measured response from the Biden administration comes as it seeks to push Ecuador to curb the wave of migration ahead of critical presidential elections this year. Ecuadorians are now the second-biggest nationality among travelers walking through the Darien Gap on their way to the US.

“There’ll be lots of angry and sternly-worded statements, but no real price,” said James Bosworth, founder of Hxagon, a political risk analysis company that covers emerging markets.

