(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso, who’s been hospitalized since the weekend suffering from a high fever and a severe urinary infection, is expected to be released Friday, the presidency said in a statement sent by text message.

Lasso was admitted late Saturday to a military hospital in Quito and acute symptoms subsequently required that he be transferred to an intensive care unit. He’s now out of ICU, in stable condition and continuing to receive medication intravenously.

Lasso’s absence from office comes as a congressional oversight committee is evaluating impeachment charges against him that threaten to remove one of Latin America’s last market-friendly presidents from office.

Lasso denies any wrongdoing regarding a state oil shipping contract signed before he took office and has warned that he will dissolve the congress if he in fact faces impeachment by a two-thirds majority of the hostile National Assembly.

The 67-year-old former banker has had health problems in the past including breaking his left fibula in February and a minor skin cancer operation in August 2022.

In June 2021, he had back surgery to remove a cyst that formed as the result of medical malpractice in a previous operation years earlier, forcing him to use a cane.

