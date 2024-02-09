(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s value-added tax will rise three percentage points to 15%, a win for new President Daniel Noboa as he seeks to address fiscal and public security threats. The nation’s bonds rallied.

While a majority in congress had opposed the increase, opponents failed to muster the two-thirds vote necessary to override Noboa’s veto of an attempt to exclude the VAT from a tax package. Critics of the measure included lawmakers of the left-wing Citizen Revolution party, the largest bloc in congress.

Noboa is contending with a deficit that roughly tripled to $5 billion in 2023 from a year earlier, while also ramping up spending to fight a war on drug gangs. A higher VAT is a key measure to seek a new financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

The higher tax will provide $1 billion this year and at least $1.3 billion per year after that, the finance ministry estimates. Finance Minister Juan Carlos Vega plans to seek a multi-year assistance plan from the Fund and to continue tapping multilateral lenders for about $3 billion in loans this year at sub-market rates, pledging also to cut spending at state-owned enterprises.

He has also promised to keep paying Ecuador’s foreign debt, making a payment last week even as he has struggled to pay civil servants’ salaries on time.

Read more: Ecuador’s President Leverages Narco War to Push Overdue Reforms

Ecuador bonds jumped to a session high after the news and gained the most among emerging-market sovereign peers in Friday trading. Notes due in 2040 rose 2 cents to 42.2 cents on the dollar, the highest in a year, according to indicative pricing data collected by Bloomberg. Dollar bonds due in 2030, meantime, rose 2 cents to 57.8, also a one-year high.

It’s the fourth fast-track economic bill Noboa has been able to pass since he took office late November, elected for a brief 18-month term to replace former President Guillermo Lasso.

--With assistance from Ezra Fieser.

(Updates with estimate of fiscal impact of tax hike in fourth paragraph, and comparison with peers in sixth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.