1h ago
Ecuador’s Top Court to Review the Legality of Closing Congress
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s Constitutional Court will review whether President Guillermo Lasso’s decree to close the opposition-held congress was legal, according to the filing on the court’s website.
Four deposed former legislators filed the motion to overturn Lasso’s move, alleging failure to properly motivate his executive decree and to observe due process.
In a nationwide address early Wednesday, Lasso said his decree meets the rules of article 148 of the constitution, which allows a president to dissolve the congress once in his first three years in office, and he requested the country’s electoral authority to set a date for elections.
Politics
