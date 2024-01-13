(Bloomberg) -- Twenty-four prison guards and 17 staffers taken hostage in Ecuador this week were released Saturday, according to a statement from the nation’s prison authority posted on X.

The Catholic Church served as mediators in negotiations for the release of 11 guards from a prison in Esmeraldas, according to the police. The guards have been transferred to a health-care center for medical evaluation, the police said. Thirteen guards were released from a detention facility in Tungurahua.

Some 158 guards and 20 administrative staffers were taken hostage nationwide in a wave of violence sparked after a pair of drug lords escaped from prison on Monday. President Daniel Noboa has declared a 60-day state of emergency.

