Sep 1, 2023
Ecuador Secures Release of 57 Guards, Police Held by Inmates
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Fifty prison guards and seven police officers held hostage in six Ecuadorian prisons since Thursday were released unharmed Friday, the national prison service said in a statement sent by text message.
The latest prison standoff erupted after several police and military raids on prisons in recent days as the government fights to wrest control of them back from criminal gangs.
Inmates at seven prisons in July took 137 guards hostage.
A surge in terrorism and crime has claimed the life of several politicians including presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. Since Aug. 30, authorities have reported car bombings and explosions in four locations including downtown Quito, the capital.
