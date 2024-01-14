(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s national police and the military secured the release of the remaining prison guards and staff that had been held hostage amid a wave of violence across the country, the nation’s prison authority said.

President Daniel Noboa confirmed hostages were freed at the Azuay, Cañar, Esmeraldas, Cotopaxi, Tungurahua, El Oro and Loja prisons, according to a post on the social media platform X.

Twenty-four prison guards and 17 staffers taken hostage this week were released on Saturday, according to the prison authority.

Ecuadorian prison gangs had taken 158 guards and 20 staffers hostage as of Jan. 11 amid nationwide prison riots as the country became mired in violence after a pair of drug lords escaped from prison and Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency.

