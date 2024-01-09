(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador saw renewed violence overnight after President Daniel Noboa imposed a nationwide curfew as part of a state of emergency declared amid a manhunt for a notorious drug lord.

Seven police officers in different parts of the country were kidnapped, according to the national force. Ivan Saquicela, president of Ecuador’s top court, said an explosive went off near his home. Standoffs continued at several jails, with guards held by inmates. And the education ministry closed schools in the vicinity of prisons on Tuesday.

Fabricio Colón, suspected of plotting to assassinate Prosecutor General Diana Salazar, escaped from jail in Riobamba in a 40-inmate prison break. Noboa issued the emergency decree Monday after gang leader Adolfo Macías, known as Fito, was found to have escaped from his cell in a Guayaquil penitentiary the previous day.

The violence, which erupted as the government pursues an austerity plan and prepares to submit a raft of security and investment measures to a referendum, dented investor optimism. Sovereign bonds due in 2030 slipped 0.5 cent Tuesday to 48.5 cents on the dollar, further blunting a modest rally that began in mid-December, according to indicative pricing compiled by Bloomberg.

“The time that those sentenced for drug trafficking, murder for hire, and organized crime dictated to incumbent governments what to do is over,” Noboa said in a video statement released on social networks.

The 36-year-old took office in November promising to control a crime wave that has turned Ecuador into one of Latin America’s most dangerous countries. The 60-day state of emergency sets an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and suspends the need for warrants for searches.

The escapes of Macías and Colón came just days before Noboa was expected to unveil a plan to reform the prison system, which has experienced a rash of deadly riots in recent years.

Ecuadorian officials have blamed the problems on increased efforts to combat drug trafficking and organizing crime, as they have struggled to control outbreaks of violence that have resulted in the deaths of more than 400 inmates since early 2020.

The prison problems have occurred alongside a broader surge in violence that ranked as voters’ top concern during the election. Ecuador’s murder rate hit 46.5 per 100,000 people last year, nearly twice the previous record set in 2022 and eight times its 2018 level.

