(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s Prosecutor General Diana Salazar released a video announcing a pregnancy late Thursday, leading a congressional committee to cite women’s rights and block an effort to impeach her.

“My condition changes the rules of the game,” Salazar said. “I’ve asked the National Assembly to guarantee and respect my constitutional right to have a pregnancy in peace and have it come to completion without more stress than my responsibilities as prosecutor general already imply.”

Salazar, 42, has led watershed cases that have rocked the nation’s politics, including graft convictions of former President Rafael Correa — who has avoided incarceration by living in Belgium — and his former Vice President Jorge Glas.

Ecuador’s first Black prosecutor general has won international accolades for her fight against political and judicial corruption, and played a prominent role in President Daniel Noboa’s war on gang violence. Salazar is under constant police protection as a result of her efforts to uncover how drug traffickers have infiltrated the public sector and recently said that the Colombian men who murdered presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio last August had also been hired to kill her.

Correa’s socialist Citizen Revolution party, which holds the largest share of seats in congress, has sought her removal from office, alleging dereliction of duty by Salazar as a cause of Ecuador’s surging rates of murder and violent crime.

A key congressional administrative committee voted early Friday to temporarily block the impeachment attempt. The country’s attorney general agreed that it had the right to suspend the impeachment until after Salazar’s pregnancy is completed, congress President Henry Kronfle said ahead of the vote.

Luisa Gonzalez, the Citizen Revolution candidate who lost to Noboa in an October election, said in a social media post that Salazar’s announcement and Kronfle’s move to block the impeachment was a “show” that “only proves that we’re right.”

