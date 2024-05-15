(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador’s market-friendly government is aiming to provide long-term stability to attract more foreign investment, Production and Trade Minister Sonsoles Garcia told Bloomberg TV.

The administration is being advised by the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, among others, in designing “a policy that can stay and it doesn’t matter what government is in office,” she said Wednesday in an interview.

In a referendum last month, voters rejected increased international arbitration and lifting a ban on temporary work contracts. If he wins elections scheduled for early next year, President Daniel Noboa plans to submit legislation to boost the investment climate in 2025, Garcia said.

The nine security-related questions voters approved will help Ecuador fight back against organized criminal gangs whose violent aggression has led to a soaring murder rate and forced business to invest heavily in private protection services. With new security bills being discussed and with police and the military increasing their street presence, Garcia predicted that “in the next months, and probably next year, we will see the results” of Noboa’s policy.

Regarding electricity supply, which was interrupted by drought in recent weeks as hydroelectric reservoirs dried out, the government aims to boost investment in non-conventional renewable energy, Garcia said. But it will likely take about five years to resolve Ecuador’s energy issues, she added.

Meanwhile, free trade negotiations with Canada have begun well, while Ecuador — the lone country on the hemisphere’s Pacific coast without a free-trade agreement with the US — will continue to lobby for legislation currently in the US Congress that would allow for duty-free access, Garcia said.

