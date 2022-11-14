(Bloomberg) --

Danish and German investigators raided the London offices of ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd., a subsidiary of the global commodities broker, as part of Europe’s sprawling probes into controversial Cum-Ex tax transactions.

Cologne prosecutors said they searched offices of a broker company in London and Hamburg in late September but declined to identify the firm. The company, which parent company ED&F Man Holdings Ltd. has been selling off and winding down since earlier this year, has already been pursued by Danish authorities through UK and US courts.

Danish authorities have long alleged that networks of international financiers deployed a complex trading strategy known as Cum-Ex to target refunds on dividend taxes to which they weren’t entitled. Next to criminal probes, the country’s tax authority is pursuing civil suits in foreign courts, including against ED&F Man Capital Markets.

“This relates to legacy businesses at the firm,” a spokesperson for ED&F Man Capital Markets said in an emailed statement. “We consider the warrants and the raids pursuant to which they occurred to be unlawful. We intend to challenge the warrants.”

The officials also visited homes of people at the firm who are being investigated, a spokesman for Cologne prosecutors said in an emailed statement. Danish and German investigators cooperated in the raids and the UK granted legal assistance, he said. Danish authorities declined to comment.

A London court in February threw out the part of the the Danish tax authority’s case targeting ED&F Man Capital Markets in a £1.4 billion ($1.7 billion) lawsuit against hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah and scores of others. Similar litigation is pending in US courts.

ED&F Man Holdings, best known for hauling sugar and coffee around the world, agreed to transfer the brokerage business’s operations -- such as clients and employees -- to Marex Group in August.

“This matter relates to a legacy business of ED&F Man Capital Markets that did not form part of the asset purchase recently completed,” a spokesperson for Marex said in an emailed statement.

Cum-Ex took advantage of tax laws that seemed to allow multiple investors to claim refunds of a tax that was paid only once. Germany abolished the practice in 2012. Some traders then targeted Denmark in similar trades and the country has said it suffered a loss of more than $2 billion.

