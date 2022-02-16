(Bloomberg) -- ED&F Man Holdings Ltd. is seeking $300 million to ring-fence its commodities business as the struggling London-based trader tries to cope with volatile markets.

The company, best known for hauling sugar and coffee around the world, would borrow the money under a new subsidiary separate from the rest of the group, with repayment in three years, according to a proposal seen by Bloomberg News. The plan also includes the extension of slightly less than $1 billion in debt beyond 2025, according to a spokeswoman for ED&F Man.

Commodity prices have been volatile, with coffee surging 76% last year and sugar 22%. Such rallies require companies that use exchanges for hedging to deposit more money as collateral to back their trades. A liquidity squeeze last year forced ED&F Man to restrict trading in its commodities division, which has been profitable in recent years despite overall losses.

“The restructuring will ring-fence our commodities businesses from legacy assets businesses, providing an incremental $300 million liquidity enabling them to trade volumes at levels commensurate with prior years at the increased commodity prices that the world is experiencing,” the company said in a statement to Bloomberg. “The restructuring is a positive step that will benefit the company and our stakeholders.”

Asset Sales

ED&F Man has been trying to turn its business around, selling non-core and under-performing assets to focus on its core activities of trading sugar, coffee and liquid products including molasses. While the trading division has managed to turn profitable in the past few years, the company still posted a fifth year of losses in the year ended Sept. 30, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

Liquidity limitations have meant trading, particularly of sugar and coffee, has been restricted for more than six months, the company said in the proposal.

“The company considers that the business will soon reach a tipping point beyond which the damage caused to the business by ongoing missed trading opportunities and continued trading constraints may become irreversible,” according to the proposal.

ED&F Man already restructured its debt in 2020 after the pandemic delayed the sale of assets that would be used to pay down loans. The company is still struggling to get rid of some assets, including its sugar unit in Ukraine and its brokerage business. The success of the plan will be key to the future of the group.

If the plan fails, “the prospects of agreeing an alternative transaction that would leave the group with a viable capital structure are remote,” according to the proposal.

ED&F Man also appointed FTI Consulting to estimate the likely alternative outcome for stakeholders if the latest restructuring plan were to fail. A court hearing is expected to be held on Feb. 24 in London for an order granting the company permission to convene the meetings with creditors and other stakeholders to vote upon the plan.

