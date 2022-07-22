(Bloomberg) -- ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd. will cease trading on the London Metal Exchange’s trading floor next week, while retaining its status as a clearing broker, the bourse said in a notice to members.

The brokerage had been planning the move ahead of a planned sale to Marex, which runs a rival floor-trading business, Bloomberg reported earlier this month.

The planned sale is one of the last big steps in restructuring ED&F Man after the trader -- best known for hauling sugar and coffee -- got the green light to ring-fence its commodities business and restructure about $1 billion in debt beyond 2025.

Marex has been aggressively expanding its business over the past few years, buying rival brokerages. The deal will consolidate Marex’s position as one of the largest brokers on the London Metal Exchange, while further reducing the number of dealers on the bourse’s historic open-outcry trading floor. There will be eight remaining members on the floor when ED&F Man steps down.

About a dozen metals traders have resigned from ED&F Man Capital Markets and are set to join rival dealer Sigma Broking, Bloomberg reported. Sigma set up a floor-trading team at the start of the year, in a contrarian bet on its revival after an 18-month closure during the pandemic.

