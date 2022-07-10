(Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA’s outgoing boss Jean-Bernard Levy warned this winter could bring energy rationing to Europe as fears grow that Russia will cut off gas supplies at a time when the French nuclear giant’s capacity is constrained by repairs.

“There may be some decisions to make as soon as the coming winter, I hope not,” Levy said Saturday during the Rencontres Economiques conference in Aix-en-Provence, France.

“I hope we won’t have to introduce some rationing,” Levy said, without specifying what type of energy might need to be curtailed. “But some countries and the European Commission are working” on such possibilities, according to the executive, who earlier this week announced his intention to step down as nationalization looms for EDF.

European Union nations will discuss improving their winter contingency plans at an emergency meeting on July 26 to ensure there are sufficient gas reserves to get through peak demand for heating and power. The industry has been warning that winter may be even tougher if Moscow halts flows, with the bloc having limited options to import gas from elsewhere.

