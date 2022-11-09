(Bloomberg) -- A group of Electricite de France SA employee shareholders is challenging the role of the company’s outgoing chairman and chief executive officer in a €‎9.7 billion ($9.8 billion) government bid to take the firm back into full state ownership.

Jean-Bernard Levy didn’t inform fellow directors of his potential conflicts of interest before deliberations on the deal, the employee group alleged in a letter sent Tuesday to EDF’s board and the French financial regulator.

The French government appointed Levy and has the power to remove him from his position, the employee shareholders wrote in the letter seen by Bloomberg News. He also has a paid advisory role with the board of Societe Generale SA, one of the state’s main advisers on the EDF offer, as a non-voting director and was previously a full board member, according to the letter.

The employee group -- which invests through a fund called “Actions EDF” -- claims those relationships could have affected Levy’s decision on the buyout proposal. It’s calling for a new board meeting to consider the bid, which it says is too low.

The French government in July announced plans to buy out minority shareholders of EDF for €‎12 per share.

Representatives for EDF, the French finance ministry and Societe Generale declined to comment. A spokesperson for the financial regulator, Autorite des Marches Financiers, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

AMF Chair Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani told France’s Radio Classique on Wednesday the market watchdog will take the necessary time to look into the offer. AMF will check whether the offer is valid, though it’s not its role to rule on the price, she said.

