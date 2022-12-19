(Bloomberg) -- The French government’s €‎9.7 billion ($10.3 billion) tender offer to take Electricite de France SA back into full state ownership overcame one of several legal hurdles after a Paris court rejected a challenge from the utility’s employee shareholders.

The Paris commercial court on Friday rejected a demand from the FCPE Actions EDF fund and the Energie en Actions association of shareholders to cancel EDF’s board’s decision to back the government offer, according to Martine Faure, President of the FCPE fund that manages EDF shares of employees. A representative for EDF confirmed the court ruling.

The fund is considering an appeal, Faure said.

Employee shareholders are challenging the state’s plan to eventually delist the debt-laden utility from the Paris stock exchange, saying the €‎12 per share offer undervalues the company. President Emmanuel Macron wants to nationalize the energy giant and help it invest tens of billions of euros in new atomic plants as France works to reduce its reliance on imported fossil fuels.

The plan comes during a difficult year for EDF, which produces the vast majority of France’s power, as reliability issues at a dozen reactors and a government cap on electricity prices have put a huge hole in its finances.

On Jan. 25, the Paris appeals court will hear a request to suspend the stock market regulator’s decision to approve the tender offer, Faure said.

Earlier this month, the stock market regulator said that the tender offer, which was due to close on Dec. 22, is extended until the Paris appeals court rules on the suspension request. The appeals court has a maximum five months to rule on the case. Given that the challenge of the regulator’s decision was made on Dec. 2, a final decision is due by early May at latest.

