(Bloomberg) -- EDF Energy Ltd. has called on the government to do more to help the poorest households ahead of a meeting between ministers and suppliers this week to discuss soaring bills.

The UK’s fourth-biggest provider, part of Electricite de France SA, said the government needs to work with the industry to find a “viable solution” for customers this winter. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi are due to meet energy executives Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said.

The cap on gas and power bills is set to surge this winter, pushing millions more into energy poverty at a time when many are already struggling to pay. The first increase comes on Oct. 1, shortly after a new prime minister will take office. With the current government in caretaker mode, any policy decisions in the interim are unlikely.

The outlook for energy bills has changed “dramatically and sadly the support previously announced will simply not go far enough,” EDF Managing Director of Customers Philippe Commaret said. “We are asking government and the two Conservative candidates to work with industry so we can find a viable solution for those customers most in need this winter.”

Forecasts show the country’s price cap rising to about £3,500 ($4,282) in October, and then surpassing £4,200 in January when the weather is typically coldest and heating demand is in full swing.

Liz Truss the front-runner in the leadership contest, has promised immediate tax cuts and the removal of the green levy from energy bills, saving households £153 a year. Rishi Sunak has said he’d build on the existing government package once the level of a new price cap on energy bills is known.

Sunak in May slapped a 25% windfall tax on profits of oil and gas producers to raise about £5 billion and help fund a package of aid to the poorest households to help them cope with bills. A similar tax on power generators was mooted, but discarded.

With criticism mounting that the current £400 discount on bills in October won’t go far enough, Sunak and Truss are under pressure to say what more they’ll do to help consumers and how they’ll fund it.

