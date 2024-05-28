(Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA halted a reactor for about a month after a fire broke out last night on key equipment in the non-nuclear part of the Paluel power station.

The fire, which started at about 1:50 a.m. on the main power transformer of the Paluel 3 unit, was fully put out after 90 minutes, and there were no casualties, EDF said in a statement Tuesday. The reactor in northwestern France is due to be back on line on June 30, the utility said in a separate regulatory filing.

The Chinon 3 reactor, which was hit by a similar incident in February, eventually restarted after two months, following the replacement of its transformer.

EDF, the world’s biggest nuclear plant operator, had 39 reactors on line in Paris on Tuesday afternoon, after halting its Golfech 2 unit at around 12:30 p.m. due to “weak” power demand. The utility will use the stoppage to carry out maintenance in the turbine hall. Its 56 reactors generate about two-thirds of the country’s electricity.

