(Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA suspended the development of a hydropower project in Myanmar, citing human rights concerns as the military junta took over the country in a coup at the start of last month.

The consortium, led by the French utility, halted studies to build a 671 megawatt dam on the Shweli river, a spokesman for the Paris-based company said Friday. The project hasn’t reached a final investment decision, and is still at the early stage of feasability, environmental and societal studies, he said.

Known as Shweli 3, the project also includes Japan’s Marubeni Corp, Myanmar’s Ayeyar Hinthar Holdings Co. Ltd., and the country’s Ministry of Electricity and Energy, according to EDF’s 2020 annual report.

