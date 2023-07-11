(Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA is likely to curb nuclear output at a handful of its nuclear reactors from Thursday in accordance with environmental rules as a heat wave in the southwest of the country warms rivers used for cooling.

Due to high temperature forecasts on the Rhone river, production restrictions are likely to affect the Bugey power station from July 13, EDF said in a regulatory filing Monday. Those restrictions may lead to the halt of one or two reactors at the site, where four units each have 900 megawatts of capacity.

For the same reason, output restrictions are likely to be imposed at the Saint Alban plant from July 16, EDF said. One of the two 1.3-gigawatt units on the site is already halted for maintenance.

The river water in these areas isn’t too hot to be used for cooling, but could rise to levels that threaten wildlife if the reactors continue normal operations during a heat wave. For this reason, the levels to which these plants are allowed to increase river temperatures are strictly monitored and controlled.

The potential outages are no cause for concerns in terms of security of electricity supply, they are a reminder that EDF will have to keep adapting its atomic plants to warmer temperatures and potential natural disasters caused by global warming. The reduced nuclear output could also force the utility and rivals such as Engie SA and TotalEnergies SE to use more gas to generate power, potentially slowing the filing of storage before next winter.

Read more:

EDF Sees Bigger Nuclear Output Hit as River Temperatures Rise

European Gas Prices Trade at Lowest in a Month on Weak Demand

French spot power prices have inched up in recent days, but remain well below levels seen in the winter. Baseload electricity for next week rose 1.8% to €86.50 per megawatt-hour, according to broker prices compiled by Bloomberg.

The reliability of French power supply has been helped by plentiful water stocks at hydroelectric reservoirs, which are around all-time highs for this time of year. There is about 0.3 million megawatt-hours more power in reserve than the five-year average of about 2.65 million, according to grid data. Wind is also forecast to pick up this week, adding downward pressure to prices, as output in France could reach as high as 12 gigawatts on Saturday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.