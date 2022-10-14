(Bloomberg) -- Electricte de France SA postponed the restart of six nuclear reactors amid worker strikes, putting further strain on French power supply as the country grapples with lower-than-usual atomic output.

The strike action is blocking maintenance works and repairs at the reactors, CGT union leader Sebastien Menesplier said in a statement Friday. The delays in the restarts range from one day to three weeks, EDF data show.

France earlier this month unveiled a sweeping plan to trim heating and power use in everything from public administrations and residential buildings, to shopping malls, stadiums and spas in a bid to avoid energy shortages this winter as EDF struggles with repairs of some of its reactors, while Russia trims gas deliveries to Europe.

The labor action won’t have an impact on power supply to households this winter because regulations will force EDF employees to resume work or increase output “in case of an absolute necessity,” Menesplier said.

Strikes are also affecting the Belleville-2, Cattenom-4 and Tricastin-4 reactors, Menesplier said. Workers are also lowering output at the Belleville-1 and Gravelines-1 reactors, he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.