(Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA raised the estimated cost of the Hinkley Point C nuclear reactors it’s building in the U.K. by as much as 2.9 billion pounds ($3.6 billion), and said there’s a higher risk of a delay to their completion.

“Cost increases reflect challenging ground conditions which made earthworks more expensive than anticipated, revised action-plan targets and extra costs needed to implement the completed functional design,” EDF said Wednesday in a statement.

The project completion cost is now estimated at between 21.5 billion and 22.5 billion pounds, the company said.

