(Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA reached a preliminary wage deal with unions, which could end strikes that have delayed maintenance of nuclear reactors, increasing concern over power shortages this winter in France. The deal is still subject to the approval of workers.

Negotiations have been completed, and unions will now present proposals to their members, according to an EDF spokesman, who declined to elaborate. Consultations with workers will take place next week, Philippe Page Le Merour, head of EDF’s worker committee and part of the CGT union, told Bloomberg.

If the strike continues at EDF, it would have “heavy consequences” for power supply in the heart of winter, French power-grid operator RTE said on Oct. 18. EDF’s nuclear output in the first two weeks of November will be lower than forecast a month ago as strikes have already forced the utility to postpone several reactor restarts by weeks, RTE said.

France -- typically a net exporter of electricity for most parts of the year -- is pivotal to helping Europe resolve a broader energy crisis as Russia cuts natural gas shipments to the region. However, EDF’s nuclear fleet has been hobbled by technical issues since last December, turning the country into a net importer of power and adding strain to supplies elsewhere.

The world’s biggest nuclear-plant operator had just 30 of its 56 reactors online on Friday -- producing 27.5 gigawatts of power at 5:15 p.m. in Paris.

Given that a severe cold snap looks unlikely at the start of November, there is little risk to the security of energy supplies in the next two weeks, and moderate risk for first part of next month, RTE said this week.

