EDF Says Urgent for U.K. to Decide on Sizewell Nuclear Plant: FT

(Bloomberg) -- It’s “urgent” for the U.K. government to make key decisions on the planned Sizewell C nuclear power station, an Electricite de France executive said in an interview with the Financial Times.

EDF wants to make a final investment decision by the end of next year, Simone Rossi, head of the French utility’s British division, told the FT. Before that, it needs the government to decide on issues such as which partners will be involved and the preferred funding model, Rossi said.

EDF owns 80% of the Sizewell project, with Chinese state-controlled nuclear power company CGN Power Co. owning the rest. Bloomberg reported in July that U.K. ministers were considering ways to remove CGN from British nuclear projects as U.K.-China relations deteriorated.

The Sizewell project is possible even without CGN’s financial support, Rossi said in an interview with Bloomberg last week.

