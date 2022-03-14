(Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA forecast a multibillion-euro hit to full-year earnings from regulatory measures and lower production.

The company had already signaled it would be squeezed this year, with its French atomic output dropping to the lowest in more than three decades due to repairs and maintenance at its reactor fleet. The situation has been worsened by the French government’s decision to force EDF to sell more power at a steep discount to protect consumers and businesses from soaring energy prices.

The impact of regulatory steps on 2022 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will be about 10.2 billion euros ($11.1 billion), more than the 8.4 billion euros estimated previously, EDF said Monday in a statement. The effect of lower output will be about 16 billion euros based 2022 forward prices as of March 11, versus about 11 billion euros seen previously.

EDF said Monday it’s maintaining its end-2023 objectives of net financial debt to Ebitda of around 3 times and adjusted net debt to adjusted Ebitda of 4.5 to 5 times.

Yet it said the “scale and variety of the risks the group is facing, particularly in an extremely volatile market context, and the analyses and works the group has to perform on the French nuclear fleet in relation to the stress-corrosion phenomenon recently identified, are likely to impact the group’s capability to achieve these objectives.”

