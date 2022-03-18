(Bloomberg) --

Electricite de France SA opened a rights offering for more than 3.1 billion euros ($3.4 billion), a bigger amount than envisaged a month ago as its need for cash deepens.

EDF is seeking to bolster its battered finances as a combination of reactor shutdowns and government policies to cap power prices slash its earnings this year. It has announced several stopgap measures ahead of a broader reform planned by French President Emmanuel Macron -- who said late Thursday some EDF assets should be nationalized.

The subscription price of the offer is 6.35 euros per new share, with a subscription period from March 23 to April 1, the state-controlled utility said Friday in a statement. The French Finance Ministry confirmed the government will invest about 2.65 billion euros as part of the rights issue.

The utility said Feb. 18 it would sell about 2.5 billion euros of new stock. It has since revised higher the impact of both declining nuclear production and the government’s cap on power bills.

Read more: EDF to Take Bigger Hit From New French Rules, Sliding Output

As well as selling new stock, EDF has plans to dispose of more assets and offer investors the option of receiving their dividends in shares instead of cash. The company’s earnings, which were boosted last year by high power prices, could slump by as much as 70% in 2022 as it’s forced to offer wider discounts on the shrinking volume of electricity it generates.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.